Melton Carnegie Museum

Inspectors from VisitEngland, the nation’s official tourist board, gave the Thorpe End service a 90 per cent rating, up from the previous impressive score of 88 per cent.

As a result, the museum has been put forward for the gold award, in addition to the ‘Welcome’ accolade which it already holds.

Improvements noted in the inspection were in the attraction and cleanliness areas, with the score increased for the ‘welcoming and friendly’ staff, a themed Halloween trail and its interactive floor.

In the report, the inspector said: “Housed in the stunning Carnegie building, this is certainly one of Leicestershire’s ‘hidden gems’ and gives a fascinating insight into the history and industries that Melton Mowbray is famous for.”

Councillor Christine Radford, cabinet member for adults and communities for Leicestershire County Council, which manages the museum, said: “I’m delighted that the hard work of everyone at Melton Carnegie Museum has once again been recognised by such a prestigious visitor organisation as VisitEngland.

“The inspector reported being impressed with all the interactive elements offered, demonstrating how the site tells stories in different and engaging ways, and showing just how inviting and engaging the museum is for everyone.”

Staff were said to be ‘happy’, as well as ‘well-briefed and highly-trained’.