The High Sheriffs pictured on their visit to the local Air Ambulance's Nottingham base, from left: Rutland: Colonel Richard Chesterfield; Northamptonshire: Jeremy Sharman; Warwickshire: Karen Lynch MBE; Leicestershire: Stephen Bryan JP; and Derbyshire: Sir Richard FitzHerbert

The High Sheriffs of five neighbouring counties have broken with 1,000 years of tradition to join forces in support of a single cause.

They wanted to highlight the vital work done by the local Air Ambulance in doing an average 10 life-saving missions a day while having to fund it all themselves.

So the High Sheriffs of Leicestershire (Stephen Bryan JP), Rutland (Colonel Richard Chesterfield), Derbyshire, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire visited the Nottingham base of The Air Ambulance Service charity – which launched in 2003 and now flies two local air ambulance services, serving a total of five counties.

Each broke with a millennium of tradition by swapping their white jabot – an elaborate cravat worn around the neck – for one in the yellow of the charity’s brand and local air ambulance helicopters.

The High Sheriffs in each county are elected for one year and each is the King’s representative in the county.

Speaking on behalf of the group, High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Karen Lynch MBE, said: “It is almost unheard of for five High Sheriffs to be together working collaboratively across counties on a mission – and I believe it is unprecedented for us to break with the strict code of dress that has been an expectation of our office since the 18th century.

“Every day the Air Ambulance Service crew are called to help people in the five counties who have been hurt in road traffic collisions, accidents at home or work, and for medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest or stroke.

“They provide the fastest and best chance of survival for people of all ages, and in return the backing of the public means they can fly their next mission.”

She added: "We all pledged our ongoing support, and will use the influence of our position to help the charity as best we can.”

Air Ambulance chief executive officer, Peta Wilkinson, hosted the visit, and added: "We were overwhelmed by their show of solidarity by donning the yellow of our helicopters – and hope that the King does not view them too harshly.

“My colleagues and I are looking forward to strengthening the relationship with the High Sheriffs as we continue to help the people in the five counties who need us.”

Go to www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk to support the Air Ambulance.