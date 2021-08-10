Heritage youth activities launched in Melton

A special youth project has been launched in Melton EMN-211008-085151001

Youth workers Joe Roughton and Kate Champneys have been working with a group of young people who are part of the Engage project in Melton to produce 250 packs, including an activity book, water bottle, pens, wristbands and other free goodies, and they’ve designed a trail around local places of interest.

The Paint The Town Red Youth Heritage Project is aimed at helping local young people to feel part of their community, feel inspired by their local heritage. build confidence, make new friends and gain experience of volunteering.

Look out for volunteers and organisers at a red gazebo in the town centre this morning (Tuesday), where family packs and further information will be handed out from 10am until 2pm.

Some of the youngsters involved in the Melton Paint The Town Red youth project EMN-211008-085140001

They will also be at the farmers’ market at the town’s livestock market next Tuesday (August 17) between the same times if you miss them this week.

One 14-year-old involved in the project said: “We wanted to create something that our community could get involved with.

“Covid has hit us all hard over the last year, so we created these freebies to make people happy and to stay connected as a town.”