Walkers and riders taking part in a previous Ride+Stride fundraiser organised by LeicesterShire Historic Churches Trust

Cyclists, walkers, joggers, runners, horse riders and mobility scooter drivers are being encouraged to sign up for a fundraiser for the renovation and repair of churches across Leicestershire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It takes place on Saturday September 14 and is being organised by LeicesterShire Historic Churches Trust, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

The Trust hope to exceed the impressive £37,253 raised through the 2023 edition of the Ride+Stride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants plan their own route – and they can cross county borders – using the list of churches and chapels that are intending to open on the day.

Half of the sponsorship money raised will go to the place of worship chosen by participants, with the rest going to the LeicesterShire Historic Churches Trust, which will use its share for grants to churches and chapels for repair, restoration and improvement projects.

Janet Arthur MBE, chair of the Trust, said: “Ride+Stride offers a great opportunity to not only take in some of the incredible church buildings and chapels we have here in Leicestershire, but to also raise funds to help repair and preserve those in need of support.

“The total money raised in 2023 was a 7.5 per cent increase on 2022, and a great way to mark the Trust’s 60th anniversary in 2024 would be to have as many people as possible take part in Ride+Stride this year to raise more than £40,000 this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riders and striders can ask relations, friends and colleagues to sponsor them.

This could be in the form of a particular amount for each church or chapel they visit between 10am and 6pm on the day, or a lump sum.

This is recorded on a sponsor form and interested parties can take part for as long or short a time, within the day, as is convenient for them.

The churches of St Mary’s, Melton Mowbray, and St Mary the Virgin, Thorpe Arnold will be open on the day, from 10am until 4pm for the Ride+Stride event. They will also be open for visitors. Both churches have benefitted from the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Thorpe Arnold church will also be taking part in the free Heritage Open Day event, which falls on the same day.

There will be information on display, a children’s quiz sheet, and free information and local history leaflets.

Free light refreshments will be available with toilets in the village hall opposite.

The church is accessible for pushchairs, although there are three steps to navigate, but unfortunately on this occasion is not accessible for wheelchairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors are asked to please use the church/village hall car park, which is just past the bus shelter on the A607 Grantham road - it’s a two-minute walk from the church.

Lag Lane is a no through road and there is no access from Saxby Road.

People can also be sponsored as a welcomer on duty in a church for the Ride+Stride fundraising event. .

Click HERE for more information about the fundraiser and to sign your church up for the Ride+Stride event.