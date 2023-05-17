News you can trust since 1859
Gardens to be opened up as fundraiser for new church hall

Ten gardens will be opened up to the public next month to raise money for the building of a new hall at a Melton Catholic church.

By Nick Rennie
Published 17th May 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:32 BST
St John's Catholic Church, at Thorpe End, MeltonSt John's Catholic Church, at Thorpe End, Melton
The Franciscan Convent garden at the historic St John’s Church, in Thorpe End, will be one of those open for the day, on Sunday June 4.

Event organiser, Frances Levett, on behalf of the Friends of St John’s Church, said: “This was a popular event last year, attracting many people to come and discover our lovely town.

"We will provide a map showing the locations of all the gardens plus a brief description of each so you can plan a route to take you round the ones which interest you most.

"Some will have plants or garden-related items for sale, and many will provide refreshments so you can relax and have a chat."

Admission is £5 to get into all the gardens, with under 16s getting in free.

Email [email protected] for tickets.

Related topics:GardensFrances Levett