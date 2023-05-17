St John's Catholic Church, at Thorpe End, Melton

The Franciscan Convent garden at the historic St John’s Church, in Thorpe End, will be one of those open for the day, on Sunday June 4.

Event organiser, Frances Levett, on behalf of the Friends of St John’s Church, said: “This was a popular event last year, attracting many people to come and discover our lovely town.

"We will provide a map showing the locations of all the gardens plus a brief description of each so you can plan a route to take you round the ones which interest you most.

"Some will have plants or garden-related items for sale, and many will provide refreshments so you can relax and have a chat."