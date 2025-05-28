Further delays on Melton Mowbray bridge repairs
The Lady Wilton Bridge, which carries traffic over the River Eye on the A607 Leicester Road, suffered structural damage back in January when a large agricultural trailer containing sheep turned over on to its side.
The grade two listed bridge has been patched up and has barriers in place with county highways officials planning to carry out the structural repairs this month.
But a county council spokeswoman told the Melton Times: “There have been a few additional delays around finding a suitable contractor, preliminary works and assessing the extent of the work required.
"This is due to the bridge’s listed status – essentially, it just makes things a bit more complicated.
“However, plans are now starting to take shape and we expect work to start in late June or early July.”
The delay has impacted the boat hire service with boats usually passing under the bridge.
