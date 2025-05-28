Further delays on Melton Mowbray bridge repairs

By Nick Rennie
Published 28th May 2025, 16:33 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 17:02 BST
The patched up Lady Wilton Bridge in Melton Mowbray which is still awaiting repairsThe patched up Lady Wilton Bridge in Melton Mowbray which is still awaiting repairs
The patched up Lady Wilton Bridge in Melton Mowbray which is still awaiting repairs
Work to repair a key Melton Mowbray bridge has been further delayed, Leicestershire County Council confirmed this afternoon (Wednesday).

The Lady Wilton Bridge, which carries traffic over the River Eye on the A607 Leicester Road, suffered structural damage back in January when a large agricultural trailer containing sheep turned over on to its side.

The grade two listed bridge has been patched up and has barriers in place with county highways officials planning to carry out the structural repairs this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But a county council spokeswoman told the Melton Times: “There have been a few additional delays around finding a suitable contractor, preliminary works and assessing the extent of the work required.

"This is due to the bridge’s listed status – essentially, it just makes things a bit more complicated.

“However, plans are now starting to take shape and we expect work to start in late June or early July.”

The delay has impacted the boat hire service with boats usually passing under the bridge.

Related topics:Leicestershire County CouncilMelton Mowbray

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice