Funding pot available for Melton's Coronation street parties and events

Melton Borough Council has set aside £8,000 to support local events and is asking organisers to make applications for grants of between £70 and £700.

The Coronation ceremony, at Westminster Abbey in London, is on Saturday May 6 to start off an extended bank holiday weekend throughout the UK.

The Coronation Big Lunch on the Sunday aims to get neighbours and communities gathering together are invited to share food and fun.

And the long weekend ends with the Big Help Out on the Monday, which has been made a special Bank Holiday to mark the historic occasion.

Councillor Alison Freer, the borough council’s portfolio holder for climate, access and engagement, said: “We would love to make the Coronation weekend one to remember, it will be a time for celebration, community spirit and new beginnings for the new King’s reign.

“We already run a well-established and successful community grants scheme in Melton through which a range of community groups make a positive difference to our communities.

"We are pleased to build on this success to offer a Coronation Fund Small Grants Scheme to help our local communities celebrate the Coronation.

“We are expecting a high level of demand and although we won’t be able to fund every request, we do know from previous grants schemes that a small amount of funding can make a big difference to delivering projects, activities and initiatives in local communities.

"We look forward to seeing what comes forward through this scheme, and what plans will unfold within the borough.

"We would particularly welcome applications where there is some match funding in place to help the grants we award go further.”

The scheme is now open for applications and will close at 11.59pm on Monday March 20.