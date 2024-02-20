St Guthlac's Church, at Stathern, which has been awarded nearly £70,000 in heritage lottery funding

St Guthlac’s Church, at Stathern – which dates back 1200 with the tower added in the 15th century – was given the money by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The soft ironstone walls of the church tower, at the grade two listed Church Lane building, will be repaired and conserved.

Conservation work should start this summer and last for about 14 weeks.

The Church Council is also running a wider public engagement programme to promote the heritage of the church and the village.

This will involve, over the next two years, a new heritage website, public presentations and exhibitions, the development of heritage trail literature for the village and church, and the erection of story boards at two local sites of significant historical interest.

Helen Cox, lay chair of the Church Council, said “We are tremendously excited about this project and thank the National Lottery players for their assistance.

"We have been working hard to raise sufficient funds from a number of Trusts and also from running events, and from generous local donors.

"We now have an opportunity to conserve the 15th-century church tower for future generations whilst involving local people and visitors in appreciating the wider heritage of our village.

"In particular, we hope that the local primary school children will be involved in developing and using the trail information.”