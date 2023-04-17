News you can trust since 1859
Former Melton Times staff over the last 40 years gather for reunion

Dozens of former Melton Times employees – some of whom worked at the paper 40 years ago –gathered for a reunion event yesterday (Sunday).

By Nick Rennie
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:23 BST
Some of the former and existing staff who attended yesterday's Melton Times reunion at the Royal British Legion club in MeltonSome of the former and existing staff who attended yesterday's Melton Times reunion at the Royal British Legion club in Melton
Some of the former and existing staff who attended yesterday's Melton Times reunion at the Royal British Legion club in Melton

The gathering, at Melton’s Royal British Legion club on Thorpe End, was attended by former editors Nick Woodhead and Michael Cooke and legendary photographer Jim Harrison.

It was organised by chief reporter Nick Rennie and former advertising sales employee Sara Wilson-Wright.

Nick said: “It was great to see so many old friends and colleagues, many of whom had not seen each other for decades.”

