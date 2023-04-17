Former Melton Times staff over the last 40 years gather for reunion
Dozens of former Melton Times employees – some of whom worked at the paper 40 years ago –gathered for a reunion event yesterday (Sunday).
By Nick Rennie
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read
The gathering, at Melton’s Royal British Legion club on Thorpe End, was attended by former editors Nick Woodhead and Michael Cooke and legendary photographer Jim Harrison.
It was organised by chief reporter Nick Rennie and former advertising sales employee Sara Wilson-Wright.
Nick said: “It was great to see so many old friends and colleagues, many of whom had not seen each other for decades.”