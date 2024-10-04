Foodie fans ready to converge on Melton
This is the 20th edition of an event which has established itself as one of the nation’s most popular foodie festivals.
The Stockyard site at Melton Mowbray Livestock Market is once again the venue with many of the stands undercover if rain does arrive.
More than 10,000 people enjoyed last year’s event and a similar attendance is expected this year, with live cooking demonstrations in the Food Theatre and a Kids’ Zone with plenty of food and drink-related activities lined up for youngsters.
An award-winning gospel choir and Melton Folk will be providing live music.
The five winners of our competition to win a pair of tickets each will be notified by email.
Tickets cost £7, while kids under 16 get in free. The event is open from 10am to 4pm both days.
