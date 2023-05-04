Content in the new brochures showcasing the Royal Mile Trail around historic Melton Mowbray

Thousands of glossy brochures have been produced to guide people around a Royal Mile Trail along the streets of the town, where 19 monarchs have visited since the Middle Ages.

The royal visits largely came about because what became known as the Great North Road was diverted east for to pass through Melton Mowbray, in front of St Mary’s Church across the Market Place and up King Street.

The trail was launched last summer by the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, the King’s representative in the county, and brochures are now available to take people around the town to various locations with a royal link and explain the history behind them.

Flashback to last summer when the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, launched the Royal Mile Trail, with Matthew O'Callaghan (Royal Melton) and Michael Cooke (left) owner of King Street shop, Melton Sports

Matthew O’Callaghan of the Royal Melton Group, which was founded to highlight Melton’s royal heritage as a tourist attraction, encouraged local people and visitors to use the brochures to follow the trail.

He said: “I hope everyone has a great Coronation weekend and enjoys the varied programme of events hosted by our local organisations.”

The trail covers approximately one mile and takes about 20 minutes at normal walking pace.

Participants are advised to start the walk in King Street, where many of the visiting monarchs stayed in a manor house built by John de Mowbray in 1313, and which still stands now and houses Charlie’s Bar.

There are banners on lamp posts and other street furniture to take people around the trail.