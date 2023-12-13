There was a huge thrill for lovers of steam trains in Melton Mowbray this morning (Wednesday) when the iconic Flying Scotsman chugged into the town station.

The Flying Scotsman passing through Wyfordby today IMAGE PAUL DAVIES

The wonderful engine set out from Cambridge and passed Rutland Water and through Oakham en route to Melton, arriving in the town with a bellow of steam at 9am.

It is the Flying Scotsman’s last special working journey of the year, heading to Worcester before making the return journey to Cambridge.

This stunning photo was taken by Melton steam enthusiast Paul Davies as it passed through Wyfordby.

Passengers will be picked up and dropped off along the way on the special servicce, called The Worcester Christmas Express.

It is being steam hauled by the Flying Scotsman from Cambridge to Worcester and, on the return journey as far as Leicester.