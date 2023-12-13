Flying Scotsman chugs into Melton Mowbray station
The wonderful engine set out from Cambridge and passed Rutland Water and through Oakham en route to Melton, arriving in the town with a bellow of steam at 9am.
It is the Flying Scotsman’s last special working journey of the year, heading to Worcester before making the return journey to Cambridge.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This stunning photo was taken by Melton steam enthusiast Paul Davies as it passed through Wyfordby.
Passengers will be picked up and dropped off along the way on the special servicce, called The Worcester Christmas Express.
It is being steam hauled by the Flying Scotsman from Cambridge to Worcester and, on the return journey as far as Leicester.
Following today’s trip Britain's most famous steam locomotive will be displayed in steam at ‘Locomotion’, at Shildon, County Durham from December 16 to January 7.