UP AN’ AT ‘EM! HISTORY founder Jed Jaggard portraying some of the historical characters his company specialises in

Jed Jaggard started up UP AN’ AT ‘EM! HISTORY 13 years ago and has run it from various locations, including his home, but there has been a significant expansion in the business in the last year.

His company has been in big demand for its special history days, character portrayals and models dressed in period clothing by schools and museums, as well as for photoshoots, film and TV work.

And it is now operating from a unit on the town’s popular Rotherhill Business Park, which is off Thorpe Road.

UP AN’ AT ‘EM! HISTORY’S owner and director, Jed Jaggard outside the firm’s new premises at Rotherhill Business Park, Melton

Jed said: “The Covid pandemic gave us a unique opportunity to step back and reassess goals, and our planning in that time resulted in a year of rapid expansion.

“What this meant, however, was that we were operating from three containers, a workshop and space at home, which was not ideal so we either had the choice to stand still or take the next step and secure a dedicated premises.

“Melton is my home town, and many of our clients are local so it made sense to start the search there.

"When we realised there was a unit at Rotherhill Business Park, it was the obvious choice.

"It is well connected, it has excellent transport links, plus it’s fully managed and secure.”

UP AN’ AT ‘EM! HISTORY now has office space, a You Tube studio and a training area, as well as storage for props, costumes and equipment, including an 1840s horse drawn fire engine and a 1930s auxiliary fire service trailer pump.

The company has the capacity to portray more than 300 historical characters, ranging from Romans, Vikings and Medieval Knights to explorers, astronauts and Second World War pilots.

Jed added: ““The new premises has allowed us to implement proper operational and delivery procedures while also providing adequate space to train casual and seasonal workers as required.”