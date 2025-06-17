Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, pictured at last year's Armed Forces Day ceremony at County Hall

Flags will be raised at council offices in Melton Mowbray and Glenfield next week to mark Armed Forces Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual ceremony will take place at the Melton Borough Council offices in Parkside at 10.50am on Monday with the public welcome to attend.

The Armed Forces Day flag will also be raised on Monday at Leicestershire County Council’s HQ, with RAF veteran Liz Lee – who has twice represented Team UK in the Invictus Games – doing the honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed Forces Day honours the huge contribution made by current and former members of the armed forces, their families, reservists and adult cadet volunteers.

County council chairman, Councillor Paul Harrison, said: “It is a great honour and privilege to be part of this national event to honour our armed forces and to show our appreciation for their vital service and dedication.

“Armed Forces Day is a way for us to join with people across the country to show our support for those men and women who currently serve and to remember those who have served in the past.”

The council’s annual ceremony will take place at County Hall’s Stand Easy memorial at 10.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service will include a welcome by county council chairman, Councillor Paul Harrison, and an address by the Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur OBE.

Guests at the flag raising will include current members of the armed forces, veterans, cadets and representatives from the Royal British Legion.

Pupils from the Hall Primary School in Glenfield will also be taking part, with the reading of a poem. The ceremony will conclude with prayers led by Rev Christopher Johnson.