First steam train special of the year passes through Melton

The first steam train of the year passed through Melton Mowbray at the weekend to the delight of onlookers.

By Nick Rennie
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:37 BST
The Stratford Flyer passes Wyfordby PHOTO PAUL DAVIESThe Stratford Flyer passes Wyfordby PHOTO PAUL DAVIES
The Stratford Flyer passes Wyfordby PHOTO PAUL DAVIES

The special steam-hauled train ran from Norwich to Stratford-upon-Avon and passed through Melton station on Saturday morning.

Local railway enthusiast, Paul Davies, snapped this lovely photograph as the train chugged through Wyfordby.

Paul said: “This was the first steam special this year and it was hauled by a Class 5 locomotive, which in steam days, were very common in the Melton area, several being based at Leicester and Nottingham.”

