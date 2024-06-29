The Arla Melton Mowbray Creamery UK dairy

The 60 employees at a Melton Mowbray dairy are coming to terms with being told the business will cease production there this year.

Staff at Arla Melton Mowbray Creamery UK, on Thorpe End, were given the bad news yesterday (Friday).

Doubt was initially cast over the future of the dairy in January when Arla Foods announced it was seeking a buyer for the site.

A review was launched and there was encouraging news in April when the company said it was extending that process when it was understood that interest had been indicated by potential buyers.

The Arla Melton Mowbray Creamery UK on Thorpe End

But Fran Ball, vice-president of production at Arla, said yesterday: “Today Arla Foods has announced its proposal to cease production at Arla Melton Mowbray Creamery UK.

"This morning, we have spoken to our colleagues who are affected by these proposals and we are now entering in to a period of consultation with those colleagues. Our priority right now is to support our colleagues impacted during this challenging period.”

The decision means Long Clawson Dairy is now the only remaining Leicestershire producer of Stilton cheese.

The Arla creamery – also known locally as Tuxford and Tebbutt – has been operating since 1780.

It produced cheese and Melton Mowbray pork pies until the mid-1960s, when the dairy concentrated on just making Stilton.

Matthew O’Callaghan, chair of the Melton Mowbray Food Partnership and organiser of the annual Artisan Cheese Fair in the town, told the Melton Times: “It’s really sad news that the last remaining Stilton dairy in the town of Melton Mowbray is to close.

"This and the closure of Websters Dairy in Saxelby in 2020 weakens Stilton’s links with the town of its origin.

"I had hoped that the recent refurbishment of Yeo Olde Pie Shoppe, with its emphasis on the heritage of pies, and the town would have led to a similar proposition for Stilton in the town.

"I do hope that the borough council and other interested parties look to see how Melton’s cheese heritage can be strengthened.”