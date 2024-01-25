Simon Flavell and Emma Rose Gough wearing their vintage clothing at last year's 40s Weekend Melton Mowbray

This year’s ‘40s Melton Mowbray Weekend, which takes place on May 11 and 12, 10am to 5pm on both days, will also include special activities to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the iconic D-Day Landings during the Second World War.

Thousands of people will again converge on the town parks, St Mary’s Church and the town centre, many of them dressed in clothes from the era.

There will be live authentic 1940s’ music in the bandstand, vintage stalls, re-enactments, vehicles from the periods and plenty of food and drink in the Play Close.

Two attendees in RAF uniform from the era enjoy a cup of coffee at last year's 1940s Melton Mowbray event

The church will host a display of wedding dresses from the era plus a fashion show and there will also be a parade through town on the Sunday morning.

It is totally free to attend the event but members of the organising committee are appealing for more sponsors to come forward to help fund it and for town shopkeepers to join with the 1940s’ theme.

Committee member, Sharon Brown, said: “The show brings huge footfall into town – last year we had around 10,000 a day, there is plenty of fun for all ages and it’s lovely to see everyone join in.

"As the show grows, our committee needs more help to keep it going."

A vintage stylist at the 2023 1940s Melton Mowbray event

Similar 1940s’ events at Woodhall Spa, Haworth and Bridlington are not being continued because of the cost but Melton’s organisers are determined to keep the town’s event.

Current sponsors include jewellers Pearces, Melton Mowbray Town Estate and Melton BId but more are needed.

Sharon said: “I’d urge shops to take part with bunting and dressing up.

"We need sponsors to help keep the show going.

Wartime fashions at a recent 1940s Melton Mowbray event

"We will also go round with fundraising buckets on the day and if everyone donated £1 we’d cover the cost of our show."

For more information on sponsoring the event, call 07837 398610 or message organisers through their 1940s Melton Mowbray Facebook page.