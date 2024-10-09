MOWS volunteers and representatives of some of the organisations who have enabled rowing boats to be hired out again in Melton Mowbray

Volunteers and organisations who enabled rowing boats to be hired out to the public again in Melton Mowbray have gathered to discuss exciting plans for next year.

Melton and Oakham Waterways Society (MOWS) launched the boats on the River Eye over a trial period this year from a newly-renovated boat hire site in Wilton Park.

Recent heavy rain has caused the river to rise and the strong current means the boats cannot now be operated safely.

They have been put away until next spring when the plan is to operate them every weekend throughout the summer months.

A family enjoys boating around on the River Eye

MOWS members have received valuable help with the boats from many organisations and individuals and many of those were present at the meeting, including Melton Mowbray Town Estate, Melton Borough Council tourism department and the town fire station’s annual Trumpton Appeal.

MOWS chair, Sharon Brown, said: “We were delighted to have the opportunity to thank some of our supporters and explain our plans for the future.

"These are exciting times for the society. While we still dream of restoring the full length of the Navigation, the introduction of boats on the river will be an added amenity for residents as well as an attraction for visitors.”

With the rowing boats up and running, the society’s attention has turned to getting its trip boat operating.

One of the rowing boats being used on the River Eye at Melton Mowbray

This is the Wreake Voyager, a 30ft narrowboat which was bought last year.

MOWS will be working on the landing area and other infrastructure over the winter months with the aim of starting trips in the spring.

The plan is to run trips from the Melton Ring to Eye Kettleby Lock, which was the final one of 12 locks when horse-drawn cargo barges came from the Grand Union Canal at Syston to Melton in the days of the Navigation.

One of the big jobs to be undertaken to enable that is dredging several sections of river around Egerton Park.

MOWS was formed 27 years ago with the aim of restoring the Melton Navigation, which operated in the 1800s and connected the town to the national canal network for nearly 100 years.

Volunteers have worked constantly to help ensure the route – following the course of the Rivers Eye and Wreake – does not become overgrown and, as far as possible, remains navigable for boats.