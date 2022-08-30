Ex-England star helps Melton cricket club celebrate 140th birthday

Egerton Park CC players, past and present, pictured at Sunday's match to celebrate the club's 140th anniversary of being founded

Tim was joined by fellow members of Park’s county cup winning teams from the early 1990s and several ex-players who turned out for the club stretching back to the 1980s.

A T20 match was played with some of the club’s current Under 17s team also taking part after the annual Under 13s dads versus lads match.

Park’s Greg Tyler told the Melton Times: “A good crowd came down to watch and catch up with all the old familiar faces during the afternoon.

"After the game everyone enjoyed a few drinks and an excellent buffet, reminiscing about the good old days.”