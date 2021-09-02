Duchess to conduct personal tours of Belvoir Castle estate

Emma, Duchess of Rutland PHOTO BELVOIR CASTLE EMN-210109-110248001

Emma Manners, who is the 11th Duchess at the estate, grew up far away from the aristocracy but her life changed when she married her husband - the 11th Duke of Rutland - and moved into the historic castle.

Visitors on the tour will experience the Elizabeth Saloon and Regent’s Gallery, inspired by Versailles, and explore the expansive Capability Brown parklands restored by the Duchess.

There will also be the chance to chat further over lunch or afternoon tea with Her Grace.

The Duchess of Rutland said: “I could talk about the magic of Belvoir Castle all day long but there is nothing that compares with the magic of experiencing the place for yourself.

“I am thrilled to be sharing all the nuts and bolts of living in England’s most romantic and impractical castle and show guests all there is to see.

“Belvoir has an incredibly rich history and I’m so lucky to be able to share my experience as one of its custodians.”

Guests will receive an annual pass for unlimited access to the castle and gardens on visitor open days and a gift bag. Go to www.belvoircastle.com/product/duchess-days to buy a ticket for the Duchess Day on September 24.