Demolition work advances on former Melton hospital site
Permission has been given for 38 new homes on the site of the former St Mary’s Hospital on Thorpe Road.
Developers, Snowdon Homes, initially planned to demolish all of the cells, which were used to house homeless people in the town overnight from 1895.
But petitions signed by thousands of residents forced a rethink, and one of the cells will now be retained as a tourist feature.
Councillors on the planning committee approved the structure, which will have three sides, a door but no roof.
Brickwork is to be used from the original cells.
The plans also provide for an information plaque to be attached to the back wall to explain the significance of the building.
It was illegal in Victorian times and early in the 20th century to sleep on the streets so vagrants had to use the cells.
They were given scraps of food and in return for the hospitality they had to do around four hours hard labour, such as breaking stones.
The cells were attached to the workhouse on the site – that building is to be converted into eight of the new homes there.
A management company will be set up for maintenance and management of the vagrant cell feature.
Melton Borough Council says it is happy with current status of the 12-week demolition project, which started in October.