The newly-restored Jerusalem Arch (right) in Wilton Road and the aftermath of the collision which demolished it back in June 2021

The Jerusalem Arch has stood at various locations since the 15th century and it is currently part of the perimeter fencing around Memorial Gardens on Wilton Road, near the junction with Leicester Street.

A motorist was arrested for drink-driving back in June 2021 when his vehicle left the road and ploughed into the grade two listed arch.

It was first built in 1480 and is the only surviving feature from the manor house for the Knights Hospitallers of St John of Jerusalem, which used to be part of the castle at the rear of Nottingham Street and King Street.

The demolished Jerusalem Arch following the collision with the car in June 2021

The structure was moved to the former War Memorial Hospital site on Ankle Hill before being dismantled and moved to Wilton Road in 1962 when it was rebuilt in its current location.

Because of its rich history, Melton Mowbray Town Estate was keen to restore it following the accident and employed Midland Conservation Limited, of Walsall, to carry out the work.

Residents will have noticed the work going on behind a protective tarpaulin and that has now been removed to show of the restoration.

Graham Bett, chair of the feoffees at the town estate, told the Melton Times: “The Jerusalem Arch has now been restored after being demolished by a car.