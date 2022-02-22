Deadline for entries approaches for British Pie Awards at Melton

Judging for the latest edition of the British Pie Awards will take place at Melton's St Mary's Church on March 9 EMN-220222-113124001

Organisers, the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association, have signed up a record number of judges, including baking and butchery professionals, food writers, chefs, represenatives of prestigious retailers and dignitaries such as the Bishop of Leicester, Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, and Mayor of Melton, Councillor Peter Faulkner.

Hundreds of pies have already been entered, including a significant number from newcomers.

Furthest entrant this year is Lochinver Larder, a whopping 549 miles away on the west tip of Scotland, with staff facing a 10-hour drive to deliver their pies to Melton.

Judging takes place on Wednesday March 9, with the results and presentations awards lunch happening two days later in the church.

Matthew O’Callaghan, one of the main organisers, said; “It’s great to have the awards back in British Pie Week.

“There’s a real buzz about the awards this year and competition is going to be pretty intense for those silver cups which go to the winners of each of the 23 classes and of course for the Supreme Champion.”

Last year’s supreme champions were Nottinghamshire-based Bowring Butchers with their meat and potato Pie beating off the challenge from more than 800 other pies. The event was delayed until September due to the pandemic but is back in its March slot this year as restrictions have eased.

The Melton Mowbray Building Society is the new sponsor of the Supreme Champion Award, or ‘Pie of Pies’ as it’s also called in the competition.

Other sponsors include businesses and organisations from within Melton as well as from across the baking world.

There are still a couple of opportunities to sponsor a class, including the prestigious Melton Mowbray Pork Pie category.