Some of the attendees dressed in period clothing at last year's 1940s Melton Mowbray event

The town will once again be transformed to the wartime era on Saturday and Sunday with thousands expected to enjoy the nostalgic celebration.

As well as the period music and fashions from an iconic decade there will be a poignant parade through the town centre on Sunday.

Adults and children will be dressed in 1940s clothing as they make their way from Park Road at 10.15am towards the Market Place.

Participants will then head to the Play Close and then the bandstand, where a ‘drumhead service’ will be held to honour the fallen on D-Day, the Allied invasion of the French beaches of Normandy, which proved pivotal in the outcome of the Second World War.

Sharon Brown, one of the organisers of the event, told the Melton Times: “We hope as many people as possible turn out on Sunday to show their support for the parade.

"Most events for D-Day will be held around the actual date of June 6 so this is Melton’s chance to pay their respects to the fallen.”

The free 1940s event will feature more than 30 vintage traders, a vintage craft and artisan fair, children’s games, donkey rides and a vintage funfair.

Other 1940s favourites will include singers Johnny Victory, Miss Lily Lovejoy and ‘Jeep’ Johnson, military groups, displays, vintage vehicles and period re-enactors.