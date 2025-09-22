Lots of local organisations took part in the Battle of Britain Parade

Crowds lined the streets of Melton Mowbray yesterday (Sunday) to support this year’s Battle of Britain Parade.

The sun shone brightly as participants made their way through the town centre accompanied by the sounds of the Royal Air Force College Band (RAFAC).

Several groups of air cadets took part, including the 1279 (Melton Mowbray) ATC Squadron, along with serving and former RAF personnel, RAF Police, representatives of the town’s Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), standard bearers, members of the local branch of the Royal British Legion and dignitaries.

The parade set off from Chapel Street on the stroke of 10am and headed along King Street before turning right into Sherrard Street.

The RAFAC band led the parade this year

They proceeded into Market Place before halting at the entrance to Church Street ready for the annual service of remembrance for the sacrifices made by the nation 85 years ago.

Brenda Cox, secretary of the Melton branch of RAFA commented: “It turned out to be a such a beautiful day as all week we'd been worried in case the parade would have to be cancelled because the weather forecast was so bad.

“We had cadets from Melton but also coming in from all areas of Leicestershire, plus the RAFAC band from the South East Midlands area.

"All the standards on parade were escorted by the Air Cadets.”

Some of the many air cadets who took part

Parade marshal was Dan Mcglynn and RAFAC Wing Training officer Sqn Ldr Andy Faulkner led the parade.

After the service, which was conducted by the Rev Malcolm Brittan, the parade re-formed in Burton Street and proceeded to march into Leicester Street, where the Salute was taken by The Deputy Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Col Richard Hurwood DL.

Also in the reviewing party were Melton and Syston MP, Edward Argar; Mayor of Melton, Councillor Ziggy Atherton; Senior Town Warden, Adrienne Holland; and RAFA Melton branch president, Philip Taylor.

The parade headed to Memorial Gardens where a short wreath-laying ceremony took place, led by RAFAC Padre John Hewer, with the Last Post and Reveille being sounded before dismissal.

Parade participants were immaculately tuned out

Donations were collected en route for the Wings Appeal, RAFA’s charity which provides welfare services to serving and ex-serving RAF personnel and their families.

Traffic control was provided by Harborough Scouts, Leicestershire and Rutland 4x4 and Melton Lions Club.