Borough councillors have donated thousands of pounds from their own allowances towards the cost of a stunning wartime memorial at Burrough on the Hill.

A cheque for £3,000 was handed over for the new Memorial Pathway, which contains the names of the 582 men of the 10th Battalion, the Parachute Regiment, who were dropped 60 miles behind enemy lines at the Battle of Arnhem in September 1944.

The pathway complements the stunning stone memorial to the paratroopers, which was also provided by the members of the Friends of the Tenth (FoTT), who campaign to highlight the brave service of the battalion, who were billeted at nearby Somerby before suffering heavy losses at Arnhem.

Councillor Leigh Higgins, borough council member for Somerby ward, said he was ‘honoured’ to present the cheque to Alec Wilson, who is chair of the FoTT, at a service on Saturday.

He said: “Last year I laid a motion down that the people of the borough will always remember those stationed here during the Second World War.

"I was honoured that from an £18,000 fund, voted for and raised by the majority of members of the council foregoing a portion of our allowances, I was able to secure a £3,000 grant contribution for the Memorial Pathway, remembering the 600-plus names of those who served with the 10th Battalion in mid to late 1944.

“For everything we achieve in life and as civilians, it is those prepared to defend our way of life and democracy, who we should salute and remember.”

Councillor Higgins added: “I was pleased to meet with friends who came to the unveiling from The Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Australian and New Zealand.

"What Alec, Graham and all the team of FoTT do, in terms of education and tourism for the area to the memorial site, overlooking the undulating British countryside, is the jewel in the crown of our villages.

“On behalf of the villages I represent, and those who I remember who served in the 10th Battalion, I am very grateful to the hard work and dedication they show.”

The Memorial Pathway cost £27,000, with generous donations including one of £15,000 by developers, Barratt Redrow.

The annual service of remembrance for the 10th Battalion took place at the memorial at Burrough on Saturday.