Coronation oak tree planted in Melton park

The King’s county representative visited Melton on Sunday to help plant a commemorative Coronation oak tree.

By Nick Rennie
Published 9th May 2023, 08:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 08:54 BST
Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, with representatives of Melton Mowbray Town Estate at the planting of the Coronation oak tree in Egerton Park
Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, with representatives of Melton Mowbray Town Estate at the planting of the Coronation oak tree in Egerton Park

Representatives of Melton Mowbray Town Estate joined the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, at the ceremony in Egerton Park.

The new oak complements the Platinum Jubilee tree and 700 saplings planted by the Town Estate and unveiled by the Lord Lieutenant last June.

It continues the development of the park into a space that responds to the challenge of climate change, and the changing interests and needs of local people.

Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, with representatives of Melton Mowbray Town Estate at the planting of the Coronation oak tree in Egerton Park
Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, with representatives of Melton Mowbray Town Estate at the planting of the Coronation oak tree in Egerton Park
Chair of the Town Estate, Graham Bett said he was ‘delighted’ to welcome Mr Kapur to the town again.

He added: "When resources permit, we hope to provide further planting and a riverside walk between the two ‘Royal Trees’ that will encourage access for families to enjoy the wildlife, beauty and interest of this precious area of our town.

“Along with our town market, we will continue to develop and adapt our parks and facilities.”

