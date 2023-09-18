Colourful Battle of Britain parade returns to the streets of Melton
The town had been denied seeing the procession for the last four years because of the Covid pandemic and then the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II last September.
Crowds lined the streets in the town centre as the drums and the brass instruments of the Toy Soldiers Band led the way in superb fashion, starting from Chapel Street
Advertisement
Advertisement
They made their way down Sherrard Street and Market Place before heading to St Mary’s Church for the traditional service, which was taken by Rev James Pickersgill, the Bishop’s Chaplain.
Among those taking part were veterans, members of Melton’s Royal Air Force Association, service personnel from the Defence Animal Training Regiment as air cadets with 1279 Squadron ATC.
The party re-formed in Burton Street before making their way back through Market Place, pausing to give the Salute to dignitaries including Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, Vice-Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Col Murray Colville TD DL, Senior Town Warden, Tim Webster, and Melton Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) president, Philip Taylor.
The procession then headed down Leicester Street to Memorial Gardens, on Wilton Road, where wreaths were laid following a short service presided over by RAFAC Padre, John Hewer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Last Post and Reveille were sounded before the parade party was dismissed.
Volunteers marched by the side of the parade with collecting buckets taking donations from members of the public for the Wings Appeal, which provides welfare services to serving and former RAF personnel and their families.