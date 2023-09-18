The parade in Market Place

The town had been denied seeing the procession for the last four years because of the Covid pandemic and then the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II last September.

Crowds lined the streets in the town centre as the drums and the brass instruments of the Toy Soldiers Band led the way in superb fashion, starting from Chapel Street

Advertisement

Advertisement

They made their way down Sherrard Street and Market Place before heading to St Mary’s Church for the traditional service, which was taken by Rev James Pickersgill, the Bishop’s Chaplain.

Air cadets march past The Grapes pub in Market Place during the Battle of Britain parade

Among those taking part were veterans, members of Melton’s Royal Air Force Association, service personnel from the Defence Animal Training Regiment as air cadets with 1279 Squadron ATC.

The party re-formed in Burton Street before making their way back through Market Place, pausing to give the Salute to dignitaries including Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, Vice-Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Col Murray Colville TD DL, Senior Town Warden, Tim Webster, and Melton Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) president, Philip Taylor.

The procession then headed down Leicester Street to Memorial Gardens, on Wilton Road, where wreaths were laid following a short service presided over by RAFAC Padre, John Hewer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last Post and Reveille were sounded before the parade party was dismissed.

The Battle of Britain parade returns to the streets of Melton Mowbray