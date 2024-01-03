Twenty-one churches in the Melton Mowbray area have received thousands of pounds towards vital conservation and maintenance work.

Clockwise from top left: St Mary's, Melton; St Leonard's, Sysonby; United Reformed Church, Melton; All Saints', Rotherby

They are among nearly 5,000 religious buildings across the UK which have been given a share of £42million in government funding.

St Leonard’s Church at Sysonby receives more than £8,000 while St Michael and All Angels at Brooksby gets just under £5,500.

In the town centre, the Melton Mowbray United Reformed Church, which has been a feature of Chapel Street for more than 200 years, has been awarded almost £3,000.

Melton Mowbray’s iconic St Mary’s Church and All Saints’ at Asfordby both benefit to the tune of £1,500 each.

There is almost £3,500 to All Saints’ Church at Rotherby while Stapleford's St Mary’s Church received nearly £2,000.

Other beneficiaries were made as follows: St Mary The Virgin, Burrough-on-the-Hill £295; St Michael and All Angels, Edmondthorpe £579; St Thomas of Canterbury, Frisby £376; All Saints (Pickwell and Leesthorpe) £1,895; Garthorpe St Mary £1,128; Freeby St Mary £445; St James Church, Little Dalby £1,653; St John the Baptist, Grimston £229; St Peter’s, Saxelbye £1,201; St Michael and All Angels, Hose £913; St Bartholomew’s, Sproxton £700; St Mary’s, Brentingby £114; St Mary The Virgin, Wyfordby £743; St Andrew’s Church, Whissendine £217.

Leicester Cathedral has also received more than £600,000 to carry out essential restoration works in the historic building.