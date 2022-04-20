Cheese lovers set to flock to Melton for nation’s biggest fair

A montage of images from Melton's Artisan Cheese Fair back in 2018 PHOTO: Tim Williams EMN-220414-150508001

The Melton Times has teamed up with the organisers of the Artisan Cheese Fair to offer five lucky readers a pair of tickets each in a competition.

All the details on how to enter will be in our new issue, which is out tomorrow (Thursday).

A number of the UK’s leading cheesemakers are expected to attend the event, which runs on Saturday April 30 and Sunday May 1 at the town’s livestock market, showcasing some of the UK’s rarest and most sought after cheeses to taste and buy.

There will be opportunities to taste test and buy products, many of which are not often found on the local cheese counter.

Matthew O’Callaghan organiser of the show, said: “We are fortunate that we are able to organise the fair in a safe environment so that cheese lovers can have the rare opportunity to taste, sample and buy the best cheeses available in the UK which is why so many of the UK’s leading cheese retailers attend the fair.”

Visitors will also get the chance to sample a wide variety of other food, including traditional Melton Mowbray pork pies, cakes, chocolate and charcuterie, as well as wine, beer and cider.

There will be a full programme of demonstrations and workshops, including advice on how to make your own cheese and butter making for the kids.

In the event theatre, a chef/cheesemonger will demonstrate a recipe with cheese and a cheese retailer will show you how to taste the product with samples.

An award winning gospel choir and other musicians will provide entertainment with a variety of street food on sale too.