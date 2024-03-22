Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, with some of the creators of the Millennium quilt in front of the new canvas replica

The original quilt has been stored away since it was made 25 years ago but the new display means it can now be enjoyed by future generations following an unveiling ceremony this week.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, and Jill Milner, one of the quilt's creators, cut a ribbon unveiling the canvas replica as fellow makers looked on.

Council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, and Councillor Helen Cliff, who has worked with the creators, delivered speeches which highlighted the authority’s commitment to the quilt being made visible once again.

Pupils from Swallowdale Primary School are announced as one of the winners of the My Melton Selfie contest

A borough councillor spokesperson said: “The Millennium quilt was developed by a group of talented crafters, 25 years ago, depicting significant areas of Melton.

“The beautiful art piece acts as a time capsule, capturing the borough of Melton at that specific point in time.

“We have worked with Melton Carnegie Museum to preserve it so it can be enjoyed for years to come.”

The event also saw the winners announced of a special ‘My Melton Selfie’ competition, organised to celebrate people and places across the borough in 2024, as captured by local residents.

The photo which won students from Long Field Spencer Academy an award at the My Melton Selfie contest

Attendees were able to view the winning images in a digital version of the council’s ‘Shaping Places’ photobook, which is now available to view at the council offices.

Winners were Rachel Watson-Beck; Emma-dee Fox; students of Swallowdale Primary School; students of Long Field Spencer Academy; and members of Capella Choir.

The original quilt was made up of multiple stitched squares which each depict a significant aspect of Melton.

It was hung at the former council offices on Nottingham Road but after the building burned down, the quilt found a temporary new home at the visitor centre at Melton Country Park.

One of the winning photos in the My Melton Selfie contest, submitted by Emma-dee Fox, showing Melton's rail track in the winter

The original is now preserved in a special archive storage box – donated by the Leicestershire Museum Service – safely storing it away to ensure it is maintained for future generations.