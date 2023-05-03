News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
7 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
9 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
11 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
16 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
16 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Cannons to fire at Belvoir Castle on Coronation Day

The cannons will fire at Belvoir Castle on Saturday as a special tribute to the Coronation.

By Nick Rennie
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:05 BST
A cannon at Belvoir CastleA cannon at Belvoir Castle
A cannon at Belvoir Castle

It will take place after live screening of the historic event in the grounds of the castle.

Lots of activities are taking place at the castle, and the adjacent Engine Yard retail mall, throughout the weekend.

These include jousting knights, live music, bagpipes, bunting, picnics and hay bales, crown-making, free face painting, Coronation-themed trails and best dressed competitions for people and their dogs.

The Knights of Nottingham pictured on a previous visit to Belvoir CastleThe Knights of Nottingham pictured on a previous visit to Belvoir Castle
The Knights of Nottingham pictured on a previous visit to Belvoir Castle
Most Popular

The Knights of Nottingham will be back with their fast, thrilling and fun jousting displays on Bank Holiday Monday to bring some pomp and pageantry to the weekend.

For a glimpse of the pageantry of past Coronations, there is still the chance to view the historic ceremonial robes made for the 9th Duke of Rutland for the Coronation of George VI in 1937. On display with Coronation chairs that were used at previous occasions by the Manners family and archive family photographs, documenting the regal occasions, they will be on display in the Castle up until the end of May.

Sunday will see Belvoir join in The Big Lunch, with an invitation to bring picnic blankets or grab a spot on the hay bales, tables and outdoor seating on the Cannonade. Picnic boxes will be available to buy or pack a picnic to set up on the lawn to enjoy the day with a few fun and games in store.

Coronation day tickets are priced £22 for adults and £10 child for all day access.

Related topics:KnightsEngine YardNottingham