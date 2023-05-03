A cannon at Belvoir Castle

It will take place after live screening of the historic event in the grounds of the castle.

Lots of activities are taking place at the castle, and the adjacent Engine Yard retail mall, throughout the weekend.

These include jousting knights, live music, bagpipes, bunting, picnics and hay bales, crown-making, free face painting, Coronation-themed trails and best dressed competitions for people and their dogs.

The Knights of Nottingham pictured on a previous visit to Belvoir Castle

The Knights of Nottingham will be back with their fast, thrilling and fun jousting displays on Bank Holiday Monday to bring some pomp and pageantry to the weekend.

For a glimpse of the pageantry of past Coronations, there is still the chance to view the historic ceremonial robes made for the 9th Duke of Rutland for the Coronation of George VI in 1937. On display with Coronation chairs that were used at previous occasions by the Manners family and archive family photographs, documenting the regal occasions, they will be on display in the Castle up until the end of May.

Sunday will see Belvoir join in The Big Lunch, with an invitation to bring picnic blankets or grab a spot on the hay bales, tables and outdoor seating on the Cannonade. Picnic boxes will be available to buy or pack a picnic to set up on the lawn to enjoy the day with a few fun and games in store.