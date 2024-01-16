Millions of pounds could be changing hands this year with the sale of a number of Melton Mowbray’s historic and prominent properties.

Sage Cross Methodist Church, which dates back to the 1870s, has just gone on sale for a guide price of £400,000 after it was closed to worshippers earlier this month.

Buyers are also still sought for Colles Hall, on Burton Street, and Egerton Lodge, on Wilton Road, as well as a number of other listed town centre buildings.

We reported last month about the imminent closure of Sage Cross Church due to the local methodist circuit being unable to afford the cost of essential repairs or the upkeep of the building.

It is being marketed by Bentons, who say there has already been interest in what is an attractive building in Melton.

Melissa Hopson, a chartered valuation surveyor and director for the firm, told the Melton Times: “I would have thought it would make a great HQ for an established business, or be ideal for offices or retail.”

Colles Hall, which was latterly occupied by the Crafty Slice restaurant, dates back to 1890.

It has had many community uses and is advertised for £425,000 by Fleurets Midlands.

Egerton Lodge, which has a guide prices of £1,550,000 with Christie & Co, was built as a hunting lodge nearly 200 years ago, is now vacant after Egerton Lodge nursing home was placed into administration last year.