As preparations are finalised to hire out boats and trips on the river at Melton Mowbray for the first time in two decades a book has been republished documenting the rich history of the waterway.

Melton and Oakham Waterways Society committee member, Dave Andow, with a copy of The Melton Mowbray Navigation on the Society’s narrowboat, which will be operating trips on the waterway from early spring.

The Melton Mowbray Navigation is a detailed account of the building and operation of the river, which provided a key route for the delivery of commercial and agricultural goods on horse-drawn barges during the 1800s.

The book has been published again by Melton and Oakham Waterways Society (MOWS), which is dedicated to restoring the Navigation, 40 years after it first came out.

The original was published in 1984 by the Railway and Canal Historical Society (RCHS) but it has long been out of print and copies are difficult to find.

Front covers of the republished book, 'The Melton Mowbray Navigation' (left), and the ‘The Melton Navigation: short walks along the River Wreake’

RCHS have given permission for the book to be reproduced and MOWS has reset the text and made some layout changes for the sake of clarity but the wording is unchanged.

A new cover and additional pages, explaining the state of the Navigation today, have been added.

MOWS committee member, Dave Andow, who conceived the project said: “The Navigation played an important role in Melton’s history for 100 years and, with the book being long out of print, the details were in danger of being forgotten.

“The Navigation was constructed in just a few years by making alterations to the Wreake and Eye rivers in the golden age of canal-building mania all over the country.

“The main reason was that the barges would be able to bring in cheap Derbyshire coal instead of the more expensive Leicestershire coal.

“So energy prices were a big issue even 350 years ago when the idea was conceived.

“It’s a fascinating story with mill owners, landed gentry and big business all arguing to protect their interests before the Navigation company was set up by an Act of Parliament.”

The Navigation left the Grand Union canal at Syston and stretched for 15 miles to a wharf next to The Boat Inn in Melton, which was where the barge crews would call after completing their journey.

Business was brisk for many years with, not only coal, but building materials brought to town.

However, by the middle of the 1800s competition from the new railways meant trade dwindled and a further Act of Parliament in 1877 led to the Navigation company being disbanded.

Despite the time which has passed since then, many reminders of the canal remain.

Ten of the 12 locks which controlled the depth of water can still be seen, as sections of canal which were dug to by-pass twisting stretches of river.

Full details of how to find them are contained in MOWS’ first book ‘The Melton Navigation: short walks along the River Wreake’, which was published last year and traces the route from The Boat Inn to Syston. It has sold more than 1,000 copies.

Both books are available at many outlets around the Melton area.