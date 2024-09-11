Book fundraiser aims to help save village church tower
A total of £140,000 is needed to restore and renovate the 11th century Holy Trinity Church at Thrussington, with £50,000 of this needed for emergency repair work on the bell tower.
The stone is crumbling and will lead to the bells being silenced, as they were for 40 years before fundraisers and Lottery money paid for them to be restored in 1999.
The bell tower but be repaired now and the village has raised an impressed £21,500 from various events, including the hugely popular village fun run, fetes, cheese and wine evenings, concerts and the Leicestershire Round relay run, alongside several successful grant applications.
It is hoped that a new charming and funny rhyming book, The Tale of the Tumbling Tower of Little Thrussington, will raise more money for the cause.
Written by Anna Harrison, it tells the story of Fred the church mouse and his estate agent Barry – can Fred save the apparently doomed church tower or will Barry have to find him somewhere new to live?
The book costs £7.50 and will be on sale at a launch event at Thrussington church on Saturday between 10.30am and 3pm.
As well as a mouse house hunt around the village there will be a display of village photographs and information from the local history society.
There will also be children’s crafts,and the traditional tea and home made cake.
The book is also available to buy at Thrussington’s Village Store and will also soon be available online through the Thrussington School PTFA website.
