St Mary's Church and the Royal British Legion Club in Melton will be showing the King's Coronation on big screens

The Legion, on Thorpe End, is inviting people to go along on Saturday May 6 to enjoy live television coverage of the historic event.

The big screen will be in the function room upstairs while smaller TVs will also shot it in the main lounge bar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A free buffet will also be available thanks to donations from Melton Foods and The Glass Pantry.

Customers will be welcome from 10am with the bar open throughout the day.

Another town centre venue screening the Coronation on a big screen is St Mary’s Church, where light refreshments will also be available.

We want to publicise Coronation events throughout the borough so please let us know about yours by emailing [email protected] with the details.

Advertisement

Advertisement