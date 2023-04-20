News you can trust since 1859
Big screens to show the King's Coronation in Melton Mowbray

Melton’s Royal British Legion and St Mary’s Church will both put big screens up to show the Coronation of King Charles III next month.

By Nick Rennie
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST
St Mary's Church and the Royal British Legion Club in Melton will be showing the King's Coronation on big screens
St Mary's Church and the Royal British Legion Club in Melton will be showing the King's Coronation on big screens

The Legion, on Thorpe End, is inviting people to go along on Saturday May 6 to enjoy live television coverage of the historic event.

The big screen will be in the function room upstairs while smaller TVs will also shot it in the main lounge bar.

A free buffet will also be available thanks to donations from Melton Foods and The Glass Pantry.

Customers will be welcome from 10am with the bar open throughout the day.

Another town centre venue screening the Coronation on a big screen is St Mary’s Church, where light refreshments will also be available.

We want to publicise Coronation events throughout the borough so please let us know about yours by emailing [email protected] with the details.

If you are holding a street party over the bank holiday can you also email us so we can take photos.

