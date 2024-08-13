Belvoir Castle to host annual flower and garden show
This will be the seventh edition of the event where visitors get the chance to tour the stunning gardens at the stately home. the parkland of which was designed by eminent 18th century landscape designer Capability Brown.
Renowned horticultural and floral experts David Domoney and Jonathan Moseley will both be giving special guest talks to provide visitors with valuable insights and gardening tips following their prolific careers.
David is well known as a presented on ITV’s Love your Garden and Garden Club and is the resident garden expert on ITV’s This Morning.
He said: “I am really looking forward to taking part in Belvoir’s Flower and Garden Show – the surrounding parkland and gardens provide a magnificent setting for such a popular event.
"It’s always a wonderful experience meeting people who want to learn more about plants and flowers and being able to share some top tips to help them on their horticultural journey.”
Jonathan is an internationally celebrated floral designer and public speaker with over 30 years' experience.
He was also a floral expert on BBC's The Big Allotment Challenge and is an accomplished writer, broadcaster and demonstrator.
Top garden designers will also be taking part in the Flower and Garden Show, which takes place from Saturday August 31 and Sunday September 1.
For even more insight, guided tours round Belvoir’s stunning Capability Brown parkland will be available, taking visitors to areas usually off limits to the public, including the estate’s own vineyard.
