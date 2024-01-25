A younger portrait of the Dowager Duchess of Rutland, who has died aged 86

The Dowager, who passed away at the castle, was the widow of Charles Manners, the 10th Duke of Rutland, who died in 1999.

The couple, who married in 1958, had four children, including David Charles Robert Manners, the 11th Duke of Rutland, who is married to, but separated from, Emma Manners, the current Duchess of Rutland.

Their other children are Lady Helen Theresa Margaret Manners, Lord Edward John Francis Manners and Lord Robert George Manners, who died aged two in 1964.

The late Dowager Duchess of Rutland pictured with her son, David Manners, the current Duke of Rutland

A statement issued by Belvoir Castle yesterday (Wednesday) reads: “Today we mourn at the passing of the Dowager, Duchess of Rutland.

“May she rest in peace

“Our condolences to the Manners family in this time of sorrow.”

The Dowager was born Frances Helen Sweeny on June 19, 1937, in Marylebone Lane, in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Rutland, David and Emma Manners, pictured in 2010

Her father was an American amateur golfer, socialite and businessman, Charles, while her mother was Scottish debutante, Margaret Whigham.

Frances’ parents divorced in 1947 and her mother went on to marry the 11th Duke of Argyll four years later.

The Duchess of Argyll became embroiled in a high profile scandal after high profile affairs with other men, including actor Douglas Fairbanks Jr. and Duncan Sandys, the minister of defence.