A beautiful Belgian draught horse has been helping with restoration work on the Grantham Canal, which passes through the Vale of Belvoir.

Donk, a Belgian draught horse, helps with the Grantham Canal restoration project

Donk, assisted by Pete Woodman, was used to clear logs at Lock 13, close to Muston.

The 33-mile canal was built in the 1790s to transport coal, building materials, groceries, corn, malt, beans, wool and other agricultural produce.

It closed in 1935 and members of the Grantham Canal Society are working to reopen it for leisure and commercial use.