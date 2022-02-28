BBC’s Countryfile programme to showcase Melton’s food heritage

Matthew O'Callaghan, of the Melton Mowbray Food Partnership and British Pie Awards organiser, with BBC Countryfile presenter Margarita Taylor during an interview at Melton's St Mary's Church for the upcoming programme EMN-220228-122447001

The programme-makers originally contacted Matthew O’Callaghan, of the Melton Mowbray Food Partnership and organiser of the town’s foodie events, and he supplied them with sufficient contacts to enable them to devote much of the show to Melton and it’s food and drink.

A number of the products to be featured are those which would be included in a ploughman’s lunch, such as pies, cheese and beer.

The Melton Times understands that those interviewed included Great Dalby-based March House Farm, Nice Pies, of Old Dalby, Round Corner Brewery, which is located on the town’s livestock market site and one of the local Stilton cheese producers.

The programme was initially scheduled for broadcast on the Sunday during British Pie Week but it was delayed by coverage of the recent flooding and it will now air on Sunday March 20, from 5.30pm to 6.30 on BBC1.

Mr O’Callaghan, who will feature on the show, is delighted that it will now be able to include results from the British Pie Awards and give the Supreme Champion huge publicity with six million viewers expected to tune in.

Mr O’Callaghan, who is organising of the awards for the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association, told the Melton Times: “I’m delighted BBC Countryfile contacted me about the potential programme and that we were able to find so many quality food and drink producers for them.

“The programme reaches a very wide audience of the type of people we want to visit Melton and to buy our products.

“It’s a real boost for us all.”

Meanwhile volunteers are being sought to help with the British Pie Awards next week and those who come forward will then be invited to the award lunch on Friday March 11 in St Mary’s Church.

They will be asked to assist with the bringing of the pies into the church on Tuesday March 8 and with transferring them from ovens to plates for judging the following day.

Around 900 pies have been entered for this year’s award from throughout the UK and 150 judges will be involved in deciding the winners.

Anyone interested in being a volunteer can contact Mr O’Callaghan directly by email [email protected] or by calling 07894 229499.

Aside from the traditional fillings such as pork, meat and potato, plus vegetarian and vegan ingredients, some of the more exotic entries are Kangaroo Pies and