One of the University of Leicester archaeologists at the scene of a major early Anglo-Saxon settlement at Eye Kettleby

It relates to the excavation of one of the largest known early Anglo-Saxon settlements in the country at Eye Kettleby.

The University of Leicester Archaeological Services (ULAS) has brought out the book abou the dig, which revealed over 50 structures, along with pits, fire pits and post-built fences.

The settlement dates back to the early medieval period, between the 5th and 7th centuries CE – a period also known as the Dark Ages following the fall of the Roman Empire in Western Europe.

The front cover of the University of Leicester study on the major archaeological find at Eye Kettleby

The Dark Ages prompted a major social, economic and political change in Europe and the UK and it saw increased migration across the continent.

Dr Gavin Speed, project manager at ULAS and co-author of the book, said: “The Dark Ages is a period poorly understood, due to the near absence of written records.

"Archaeological evidence is therefore of the utmost importance, although the archaeological remains do not often survive well.

“The discovery at Eye Kettleby revealed a near complete early Anglo-Saxon settlement.

"The new book brings together the evidence revealed, for a close analysis and discussion of the site, its development and phasing.”

An unusually large collection of pottery was discovered at the site, which has advanced understanding of regional pottery traditions.

Zooarchaeological and botanical data have also allowed for a detailed analysis of diet and the various activities undertaken on the settlement.

Explaining the importance of the new book, Dr Speed added: "It is placed within the wider landscape setting, with a review of the current state of knowledge of early Anglo-Saxon Leicestershire and Rutland, as well as a discussion of its place within Anglo-Saxon England.

“The publication of the results of the excavation make a significant contribution to developing understandings of everyday life during this time.”

‘The Anglo-Saxon Settlement at Eye Kettleby, Leicestershire’ is available now in printed and digital formats by clicking HERE on the university website.

It is the latest addition to the long-running Leicester Archaeology Monograph Series.