Archaeologist to give talk 45 years after major find in Melton area
Robert, also known as Fred, began his career in the late 1970s by helping unearth a 4,000-year old burial site on Saltby Heath.
He will be talking about that dig and other highlights of his career at the talk, at the Crown Inn, at Sproxton, on Friday July 5.
Robert said: "The history of this little area is unique within Leicestershire.
"Until the late 18th century, Saltby Heath was an area of open grazing land.
"It was the only place in the county where Bronze Age barrows and prehistoric boundary ditches survived as visible monuments."
The area was long used for informal horse races, and the Drift Way along its eastern boundary with Lincolnshire was a haunt of sheep drovers and highwaymen.
It was visited by 18th century antiquarians and a famous 19th century barrow excavator.
Robert was part of a team from Leicestershire Museums, some of whom were later responsible for finding the burial of King Richard III in a car park in Leicester in a world-renowned dig.
The Saltby barrow nevertheless remains a favourite memory for all of them.
He added: "The Saltby barrows are were rather special.
"One of them was dug by the First Duke of Rutland in about 1680 - perhaps the county's first archaeological dig."
Tickets for the talk cost £5 – email [email protected] to buy one.
