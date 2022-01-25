Anger after vandals daub Nazi swastika on Melton’s historic church

Graffiti daubed on Melton's historic St Mary's Church today EMN-220125-171727001

That was the reaction of James Gutteridge after seeing the crude defacing of the grade one listed St Mary’s Church, which has parts dating back to 1170.

Mr Gutteridge, who is also choirmaster at the Burton Street place of worship, posted on his Facebook page: “To desecrate a House of God seems pretty low.

“Thank you so much for doing this, you vile scumbags.”

Graffiti including a Nazi swastika daubed on Melton's historic St Mary's Church today EMN-220125-171737001

His post prompted anger from many people on his social media page with comments describing the graffiti as ‘absolutely disgraceful’, ‘despicable and cowardly’, ‘shameful’ and ‘ridiculously sad’.

We are awaiting comment on the graffiti issue from Rector of Melton, the Rev Kevin Ashby.