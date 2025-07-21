The Red Arrows roar over East Midlands Airport during the celebratory event

A family fun weekend has been held at East Midlands Airport to celebrate its 60th birthday.

Generations of Meltonians have flown off on their holidays or business trips since HRH the Duke of Edinburgh officially opened the site, at Castle Donington, on July 21, 1965.

To mark the milestone, thousands of people converged on the Aeropark to enjoy a host of attractions, including a large number of heritage aircraft, despite substantial downpours.

The event was officially opened by North West Leicestershire MP, Amanda Hack, from the front of a former cargo plane on Saturday.

Bouncy castles and community stalls kept the children entertained, along with appearances from the airport’s fire service and other attractions.

The spectacular appearance of the Red Arrows – delayed due to weather issues – was the main event for many, as the world famous aviation team left red, white and blue smoke trails in the skies above the airport as they roared overhead on Sunday evening.

A business reception took place today to mark the occasion and carry out a local launch of the airport’s cargo growth plans.

Airport managing director, Steve Griffiths, said: “The family fun weekend is a great way for us to celebrate with our local communities, the business reception is a reminder of our significant role in the region’s economy and the plaque unveiling marks progress that continues the pioneering spirit that the airport has had from the outset – always seeking to grow and improve.

“In this anniversary year, we are looking to the horizon to secure an even brighter, better future."

Back in 1965, the Duke unveiled a plaque to declare the airport officially open – and a plaque was also unveiled today to mark the completion of works to expand and transform the airport’s security hall.

The site for East Midlands Airport was chosen by local councils who bought it for £37,500 in 1963 and spent £1.37M developing it.

Its proximity to the yet-to-be-built M1 motorway gave the airport a strategic edge which continues to benefit both the passenger and cargo sides of its business today.

These have grown from almost 115,000 passengers and 358 tonnes of cargo to four million passengers and 370,000 tonnes over the last six decades.