The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) have issued a warning to students to protect themselves from meningitis.

Freshers and students returning to university for the new academic term are being urged to check their vaccination status.

Those not up to date with their vaccinations are at an increased risk of serious diseases such as meningitis, septicaemia and measles.

Data from the UKHSA has revealed that one in eight new students going to college or university this year remain unprotected.

Meningitis is usually spread through a viral or bacteria infection, making universities and colleges potential hotspots as they present the perfect opportunity for the infection to spread.

Dr Shamez Ladhani, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “We usually see increases in cases of meningococcal meningitis after the university term starts in September. New and returning students from around the country and overseas coming together and mixing means infection spreads easily, with some students becoming seriously ill and tragically in some cases, we see deaths.” Here’s everything you need to know about what meningitis is, its symptoms and how you can access a vaccine to protect yourself.

What is meningitis?

Meningitis is a serious infection that causes inflammation of the membranes that surround and protect the brain and spinal cord.

There are different types of meningitis, Meningitis Now explain that in the UK it can be caused by many different bacteria and viruses. The most common cause is viral meningitis which can cause life-changing effects. There is also bacterial meningitis which is life-threatening and requires urgent medical attention. The third type is meningococcal disease, which is also life-threatening and is the term used to describe meningitis and septicaemia caused by meningococcal bacteria.

What are the symptoms of meningitis?

Symptoms of meningitis can come on suddenly, according to the NHS they can include:

a high temperature (fever)

being sick

a headache

a rash that does not fade when a glass is rolled over it (but a rash will not always develop)

a stiff neck

a dislike of bright lights

drowsiness or unresponsiveness

seizures (fits)

If you think someone you know may have the symptoms or has been exposed to meningitis, it’s vital that you seek medical treatment right away by calling 999 for an ambulance or attending your nearest A&E department. Meningitis can worsen quickly, so it’s important that you seek medical attention as soon as you suspect it.

What does a meningitis rash look like?

The meningitis rash often begins as small, red pinpricks before spreading quickly and developing into red or purple blotches.

The glass test is a way of checking if a rash could be a sign of meningitis. Press a clear glass firmly against the skin affected by the rash, if the rash doesn’t fade under pressure seek medical help immediately. If you suspect you have symptoms of meningitis do not wait for all the symptoms to appear or for a rash to develop, it’s important you seek medically care urgently to rule out the infection.

How meningitis is spread

Meningitis is usually spread by a viral or bacterial infection, which can be spread through coughing, kissing or sneezing. Bacterial meningitis is rarer but more serious. In less common cases, it can be spread from someone who has meningitis.

What is the meningitis vaccine?

There are six vaccines available that can help protect you against meningitis, however which one you are eligible for will depend on your age and whether or not you missed any previous vaccinations.

These are the meningitis vaccinations outlined by the NHS:

MenB vaccine – offered to babies aged 8 weeks, followed by a second dose at 16 weeks and a booster at 1 year

6-in-1 vaccine – offered to babies at 8, 12 and 16 weeks of age

Pneumococcal vaccine – 2 doses offered to babies at 12 weeks and 1 year, and a single dose offered to adults aged 65 or over

Hib/MenC vaccine – offered to babies at 1 year of age

MMR vaccine – offered to babies at 1 year and a second dose at 3 years and 4 months

MenACWY vaccine – offered to teenagers, sixth formers and students going to university for the first time

How to get the meningitis vaccine in the UK?

If you missed getting the meningitis vaccine during childhood you can still access a vaccine as an adult. The MenACWY vaccine is usually given to teenagers during school when they’re 13 or 14-years-old, but is still available up to the age of 25.

You can also access the MenACWY if you have an increased risk of catching meningitis due to a:

a medical condition

work

travel

close contact with someone who's infected

You can access the MenACWY vaccine by speaking to your GP. If you are a new student or are returning to university for the next academic term, there is an increased risk of meningitis if you are not vaccinated.

The NHS recommend that if you are under 25-years-old, about to start university and have not been previously vaccinated for meningitis that you ask your GP about getting vaccinated and aim to have the jab two weeks before you plan to start university or college.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of meningitis and how to access the meningitis vaccine on NHS.UK.