Warning over GP shortage at Melton surgery

Latham House Medical Practice in Melton EMN-210714-123437001

Latham House Medical Practice says the issue has been caused by ‘a number of reasons including unfilled vacancies and staff absence due to sick and compassionate leave, as well as significant increased demand on General Practice’.

The Sage Cross Street surgery, which recently stepped back from giving coronavirus jabs at the town vaccination centre to concentrate on its regular patient workload, has asked for patience over the summer months.

Kate Hunt, executive manager at Latham House, said: “Our number one priority is to support all of our patients to access healthcare in our community over the coming months.

Latham House Medical Practice executive manager, Kate Hunter EMN-210714-123450001

“We know that some of our patients may find the changes disruptive to our usual provision of services, but I want to assure them that they will still be able to access a high level of healthcare appropriate for their clinical needs.

“We have the full support of our CCG to implement our contingency plans to provide patients with the right care during this short but challenging period.

“I would like to thank our patients for their understanding and request they work with us to get through the next few months. We are doing everything we can to address the issues and operate our usual services quickly.”