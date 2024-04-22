Melton Mowbray Hospital

Visiting can now take place between 11am and 8pm at all hospitals managed by the Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust (LPT).

If families and carers wish to visit outside of these hours they can talk to the nurse in charge.

Open visiting continues to be in place to support those parents or carers caring for a child or young person, carers who wish to continue their caring responsibilities and families of any patients who are ‘end of life’.

Dr Anne Scott, executive director of nursing, allied health professionals and quality at LPT, said: “At our Trust we recognise the value that visiting makes to the health, wellbeing and care of our patients and service-users.