VIPs visit Matt Hampson’s rehab centre

Matt Hampson’s inspirational Get Busy Living Centre at Burrough-on-the-Hill has been visited by Stuart Andrews MP, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

By Nick Rennie
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 11:24am
Melton MP Alicia Kearns chats to Matt Hampson at his Get Busy Living Centre
Mr Andrews was accompanied by Melton MP Alicia Kearns as they met with beneficiaries at the rehab centre, before going on a tour of the state-of-the-art facilities, including the social hub, gym and the new on-site intensive rehab lodges.

Matt explained how important the facilities are for young people rebuilding their lives following a life-changing injury.

