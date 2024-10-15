The Belvoir Un-Valed charity calendar

Cyclists, cricketers and netball players from the Vale of Belvoir have posed for a cheeky new charity calendar.

Belvoir Un-Valed features photos of the brave models in Calendar Girls-style poses with all proceeds going to Breast Cancer Now and Prostate Cancer UK.

The aim is also to raise awareness of symptoms of breast and prostate cancer to influence people to get checked.

Information leaflets about both types of cancer is included with each calendar, which is supported by and features members of The Vale of Belvoir Cycle Club, Cropwell Cricket Club and Bingham Netball Club.

It has been compiled by a local designer, who donated her time, and is sponsored by a variety of local cafes, pubs and businesses.

The calendars have already generated funds of more than £2,000 profit for the charities with hopes of selling many more copies before Christmas.

They will also be sold at local Christmas markets and fairs.

Click HERE to buy a calendar at a cost of £15.