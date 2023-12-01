The power outage at Melton Mowbray Hospital which led to patients being evacuated this morning (Friday) has now been fixed, it has just been announced.

Melton Mowbray Hospital

The issue resulted in a loss of power, heating and hot water, prompting Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust to move all patients to an alternative, suitable bed for their comfort and safety.

A spokeperson for the trust said this afternoon: “The power outage at Melton Hospital has been fixed, with electricity, heating and hot water in the building restored, following a power failure this morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Due to the disruption caused by the power failure, patient appointments scheduled for today are still affected.

“Patients with appointments at Melton Hospital today should not attend, unless contacted by the service to say otherwise.

"If your appointment has been cancelled, please wait to be contacted by your service regarding a rescheduled appointment.